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FULL SHOW: Bush Lying in Washington One Last Time
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117 views • December 05, 2018
“Read my lips—no new taxes”. George HW Bush had a great resume but every accomplishment and conquest was achieved by lying. Now he’s lying in state in the capital for one last time but his lips aren’t moving. Then, FOX & Friends go full reefer madness on pot — their BigPharma sponsors must be pleased. And Marc Morano gets us up to date on the climate scams in France and the COP24 meeting in Poland
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