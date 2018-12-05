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Full Speed Ahead for Facial Recognition: Good Morning Liberty 12-05-18
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172 views • December 05, 2018
Last week, the DHS published details of an SS plan to test the use of facial recognition around the White House and surrounding public streets. On today's Good Morning liberty, host Michael Boldin covers this, plus its expanding use by the feds, local police and their corporate partners.
SHOW LINKS:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
SHOW LINKS:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
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