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The Truth About Robert Mueller
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289 views • December 05, 2018
Democrats portray Special Counsel Mueller as the paragon of justice. In this video Jake Lloyd disproves that, and provide evidence that Mueller is, in fact, one of the most disgusting creatures in the swamp.
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