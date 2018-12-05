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New Building for Strong Hold Baptist Church
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1 view • December 05, 2018
Strong Hold Baptist Church in Norcross, GA acquired a new building to meet in and will have their first service in it this weekend. Tonight (Dec 5) will be the last service at their current location.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2KUSMud
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2KUSMud
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www.thenewifb.com
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