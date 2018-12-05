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Sheriff Judd: "Don't You Want a Well-Trained Officer to Save Your Child from Slaughter?"
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4 views • December 05, 2018
"The active shooter is walking down the hallway to go into your child's classroom to slaughter your child and all of his or her friends. Don't you want somebody well trained with a firearm to stop them and keep your child alive?" —Sheriff Grady Judd
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