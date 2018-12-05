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Thanks to Liberal Policies, Detroit is Leaving Its Residents Hopeless
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15 views • December 05, 2018
"I represent 30% of the disenfranchised poor people, non-educated folks in the city of Detroit. There is virtually no hope [us] if we don't have an education." —Tamara Meadows, Detroit resident
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