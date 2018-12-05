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Time Lapsed: Building an EBC Rig and Carb Cap
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4 views • December 05, 2018
Construction of a bent neck rig and directional carb cap, sped up 20 times. Intended only for use with CBD, tobacco products, and other legal blends. Earthenware ceramic, glazed inside and out.
(Contact your local smokeshop and ask them to carry Elevated Bliss Ceramics.)
https://www.instagram.com/elevatedblissceramics/
I need to fire my cameraman! Sorry some camera angles suck, but I'm not trying to give too much away. :)
(Contact your local smokeshop and ask them to carry Elevated Bliss Ceramics.)
https://www.instagram.com/elevatedblissceramics/
I need to fire my cameraman! Sorry some camera angles suck, but I'm not trying to give too much away. :)
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