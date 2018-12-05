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Smart Meters - Power to the people
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80 views • December 05, 2018
Smart Meters have been hailed as the new eco-friendly device, making the planet “greener” by reducing waste and carbon footprint. The wireless Meter reads your household power consumption and transmits this data 6-8minutes constantly to your Power Company, thus reducing the need for monthly visits by contractors reading electricity meters in our homes.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/smart-meters-withdraw/
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/smart-meters-withdraw/
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