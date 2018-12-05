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How to limit the risk from cell phone radiation.
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34 views • December 05, 2018
“The voluntary exposure of the brain to microwaves from hand-held phones (is) the largest human biological experiment ever.” says Leif Salford, Head of Research at Lund University, Sweden
The research on cell phones is mixed and depends who is funding it as to whether there is a bias or not.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/how-to-limit-the-risk-form-cell-phone-radiation/
The research on cell phones is mixed and depends who is funding it as to whether there is a bias or not.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/how-to-limit-the-risk-form-cell-phone-radiation/
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