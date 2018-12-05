© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show – EMERGENCY: New NAFTA Deal Kills Free Speech As We Know It – 12/04/2018
Follow
0
Share
Report
649 views • December 05, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron delayed his climate change tax after populist movements spread across the country. “Yellow Vest” protestors were able to delay the globalist tax hike by six months. Also, Apple CEO Tim Cook admitted it’s a “sin” NOT to ban certain individuals from social media. Today’s in-studio guest is founder and director of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes explaining his fight to defend the Constitution. Furthermore, Roger Stone gives the latest in the Mueller investigation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.