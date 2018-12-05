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Expert Says Threat Of Nuclear War With Russia Is Greatest Ever
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2909 views • December 05, 2018
Stephen F. Cohen, an expert on U.S.-Russian relations, claims that nuclear war is possible due to the “RussiaGate” allegations being made by the democrats. Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how “Trump Derangement Syndrome” could actually cause a hot war.
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