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W-Fi in Schools - a precautionary approach.
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4 views • December 05, 2018
If you have your own children or family members in school with installed wi-fi you really need to watch this video.
Basically there are two ways to go about the subject of providing wi-fi in schools.
1) Expose our children to Wi-Fi and hope that there are no long term negative effects. In New Zealand they call this approach the "She'll be right mate" approach.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/wi-fi-in-schools/
Basically there are two ways to go about the subject of providing wi-fi in schools.
1) Expose our children to Wi-Fi and hope that there are no long term negative effects. In New Zealand they call this approach the "She'll be right mate" approach.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/wi-fi-in-schools/
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