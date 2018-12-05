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Scientific evidence shows that Brains are being fried by cell towers.
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2886 views • December 05, 2018
There is new evidence indicating that our cell phones are not only damaging our social lives but that the cell towers could actually be altering the brain’s function by inhibiting our thought process by decreasing our appetite and our ability to sleep which is causing irritability.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/scientific-evidence-shows-brains-being-fried/
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/scientific-evidence-shows-brains-being-fried/
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