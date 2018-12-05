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Is electrosensitivity fact or fiction?
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2461 views • December 05, 2018
You can’t see it. You can’t touch it. You can’t smell it. But you sure can feel it. The effects of Electromagnetic radiation, from something as every day as a hair dryer or power tool, can be disastrous.
Electro sensitivity, the label given to the condition when electromagnetic exposure becomes extreme is rapidly increasing.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/is-electro-sensitivity-fact-or-fiction/
Electro sensitivity, the label given to the condition when electromagnetic exposure becomes extreme is rapidly increasing.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/is-electro-sensitivity-fact-or-fiction/
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