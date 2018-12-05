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EMERGENCY REPORT: Inside The Globalists’ Plan To Take Down America
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2325 views • December 05, 2018
Stewart Rhodes, the founder of OathKeepers.org, joins Alex Jones live in studio to break down the globalists' plan to flood the United States' southern border with impoverished, illegal immigrants to shatter our social system and take down America.
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