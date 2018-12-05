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Great Giza Pyramid - Subterranean areas and Dead End Shaft - 2018 Giza.ws
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3 views • December 05, 2018
http://www.GreatGizaPyramid.com
http://Giza.ws
http://GizaPyramidProject.com
The designers of the pyramid used many natural features of the elements to make the pyramid run. I hope you can follow along, I will be glad to answer any questions.
contact at Great Giza Pyramid dot com
contact.giza.ws
+1-657-229-4492(GIZA) voice & text
Hyperlinks to the images used can be found on the website, or if this is an old video by request.
System:
justaddwater.GreatGizaPyramid.com
http://Giza.ws
http://GizaPyramidProject.com
The designers of the pyramid used many natural features of the elements to make the pyramid run. I hope you can follow along, I will be glad to answer any questions.
contact at Great Giza Pyramid dot com
contact.giza.ws
+1-657-229-4492(GIZA) voice & text
Hyperlinks to the images used can be found on the website, or if this is an old video by request.
System:
justaddwater.GreatGizaPyramid.com
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