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Devil Worship By George Bush Senior Depicted In Major Hollywood Film
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2962 views • December 04, 2018
Alex Jones presents a video clip from the Hollywood film "The Good Shepherd" that depicts the activities of the American secret society known as Skull and Bones which George H.W. Bush, his son, and many notable political figures have pledged their allegiance to.
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