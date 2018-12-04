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Nationalist Rebellion In France: Yellow Vests Vow To Fight On
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2649 views • December 04, 2018
Paris is experiencing history making riots as the leaders of that protest have rejected Macron’s initial deal on carbon tax relief. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex to break down the different angles of a populist revolt against globalism.
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