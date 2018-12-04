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Health Risks for Children from mobile phones
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7 views • December 04, 2018
Neurosurgeon Kevin O’Neill, chairman of the Brain Tumour Research Campaign, said: “We know that children are much more vulnerable to phone radiation and that there are simple measures available to help them cut their exposure.”
MobileWise has called for the UK Government to follow other countries which have tightened up their policy on mobile phones. Ms Fobel said: .....
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/mobile_riskandchildren/
MobileWise has called for the UK Government to follow other countries which have tightened up their policy on mobile phones. Ms Fobel said: .....
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/mobile_riskandchildren/
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