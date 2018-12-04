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EMF radiation from cell phones is disputed - by the cell phone manufacturers!
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34 views • December 04, 2018
Research into harmful EMF radiation from cell phones and its affect on our health is ongoing and conclusive yet cell phone companies continue to claim that they are safe!
George Carlo, PhD, JD, an epidemiologist and medical scientist who, from 1993 to 1999, headed the first telecommunications industry-backed studies into the dangers of cell phone use.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cell-phone-danger/
George Carlo, PhD, JD, an epidemiologist and medical scientist who, from 1993 to 1999, headed the first telecommunications industry-backed studies into the dangers of cell phone use.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cell-phone-danger/
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