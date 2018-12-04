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EMF exposure is causing insomnia, depression, anxiety, illness and memory loss
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52 views • December 04, 2018
Those people who dismiss concerns about EMFs may wish to take a closer look at the evidence of harm that has been caused by EMF exposure.
Yes, it is true that some EMFs are emitted naturally by the sun and even the earth – Geopathic stress, but we humans are being exposed to previously unheard of levels of artificial EMFs in the past year (2016).
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/emf-exposure-causing-insomnia-etc/
Yes, it is true that some EMFs are emitted naturally by the sun and even the earth – Geopathic stress, but we humans are being exposed to previously unheard of levels of artificial EMFs in the past year (2016).
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/emf-exposure-causing-insomnia-etc/
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