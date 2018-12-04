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Pastor Joe Major Responds to Josh Teis
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43 views • December 04, 2018
Pastor Joe Major of Faith Baptist Church in Violet, LA responds to Josh Teis with regards to his message titled, "What Would Jesus Say to the LGBT Community?"
Original video: http://bit.ly/2Qyo7YP
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2Qyo7YP
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www.thenewifb.com
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