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More experts blame EMF radiation for chronic disease
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59 views • December 04, 2018
With the advance of 5G wireless technology and smart meters being fitted to many houses worldwide, healthcare professionals such as Dietrich Klinghardt, MD, Phd are becoming more and more concerned about the threat that EMF pollution is posing.
EMF’s or electromagnetic fields are still considered to be one of the health issues of our age that is overlooked even by many healthcare providers.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/more-experts-blame-emf-for-chronic-disease/
EMF’s or electromagnetic fields are still considered to be one of the health issues of our age that is overlooked even by many healthcare providers.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/more-experts-blame-emf-for-chronic-disease/
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