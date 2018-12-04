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Electro-sensitivity and Nikola Tesla - The first case?
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52 views • December 04, 2018
Nikola Tesla was a man way ahead of his time. His legacy included AC electricity, radio, fluorescent lights, remote control, robotics, laser, and the electric motor – and this list is far from complete.
In his time there were probably no other people on the planet that received his level of exposure to EMF.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/electro-sensitivity-tesla/
In his time there were probably no other people on the planet that received his level of exposure to EMF.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/electro-sensitivity-tesla/
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