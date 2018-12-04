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How can you avoid having a smart meter? Or get rid of a smart meter?
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195 views • December 04, 2018
On the EMF Safety Network website, you can peruse story after story of fires, explosions, and deaths associated with the use of smart meters. These apparently untested devices, which we've previously reported pulse electromagnetic radiation into the walls of the homes to which they're attached, are being installed without people's consent, and without any true guarantee of safety.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/how-can-you-avoid-having-a-smart-meter/
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/how-can-you-avoid-having-a-smart-meter/
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