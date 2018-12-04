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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) TUESDAY 12/04/18 INFOWARS
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59 views • December 04, 2018
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SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
TRUMP SIGNS USMCA THAT LEGALIZES BANNING, CENSORSHIP OF ALL CONSERVATIVES FROM WEB
MACRON CAVES, PUTS FUEL TAX INCREASES ON HOLD FOR 6 MOS
UN’S INSIDIOUS MIGRATION AGENDA HALTED IN TIJUANA, MEXICO
COLLUSION: GOP STILL SILENT ON CENSORSHIP, INVASION
ADL GIVES TIM COOK AWARD FOR CENSORING SPEECH
DENMARK TO BANISH CRIMINAL MIGRANTS TO REMOTE ISLAND
Guests:
Roger Stone
Stewart Rhodes
Hour 4: Paul Joseph Watson
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
TRUMP SIGNS USMCA THAT LEGALIZES BANNING, CENSORSHIP OF ALL CONSERVATIVES FROM WEB
MACRON CAVES, PUTS FUEL TAX INCREASES ON HOLD FOR 6 MOS
UN’S INSIDIOUS MIGRATION AGENDA HALTED IN TIJUANA, MEXICO
COLLUSION: GOP STILL SILENT ON CENSORSHIP, INVASION
ADL GIVES TIM COOK AWARD FOR CENSORING SPEECH
DENMARK TO BANISH CRIMINAL MIGRANTS TO REMOTE ISLAND
Guests:
Roger Stone
Stewart Rhodes
Hour 4: Paul Joseph Watson
Keywords
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