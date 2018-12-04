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South Africa: Boer Prophet & battle blood river
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40 views • December 04, 2018
The Dutch Boers had a prophet who warned them of the coming persecution by the Zulu heathens. At the battle of blood river a few hundred Christian boers defeated the thousands of Zulu empire and the river ran red with blood. this was the day of the covenant.
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