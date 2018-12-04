© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Christian Perspective on Nations, Walls and Illegal Immigrants
Follow
0
Share
Report
134 views • December 04, 2018
I get sick and tired of hearing people tell me that as a Christian it is my responsibility to provide for people illegally coming into America and that my support of a border wall is unchristian......God establishmed Nations, borders and different people groups and God has supported walls to protect Nations throughout history ending with the Heavenly Jersulaem which has walls, gates and extreme vetting, stating that there are people who will no be allowed in...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.