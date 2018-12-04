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Roger Stone: Trump Doesn’t Know He Signed Free Speech Killing Agreement
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1967 views • December 04, 2018
Big Tech has slipped in language regarding their right to censor in the new USMCA legislation that President Trump has been promoting. Roger Stone joins Alex to discuss the Big Tech scheme to get congress to ratify an agreement that will digitally abolish the 1st amendment.
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