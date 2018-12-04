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Globalists Are Engineering A Worldwide Financial Collapse To Stop Populist / Nationalist Movements
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3200 views • December 04, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how Globalist bankers and financial policy makers worldwide are attempting to engineer a financial collapse in a flagrant attempt to discredit the work of President Trump and the rise of other pro-sovereignty, nationalist figures around the globe.
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