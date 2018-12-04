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Gore’s “Hockey Stick” Mann Busted For Climate Lies
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521 views • December 04, 2018
After years of fighting litigation to get the actual data used for alarmist climate reports and government regulation, Michael Mann, creator of the global warming “hockey stick”, Mann is now voluntarily releasing SOME of the hidden emails. And even the redacted, incomplete emails are damning.
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