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Full Show: Paris Climate Discord- The People Awaken To False Alarmism
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74 views • December 04, 2018
Forget the globalist Paris Climate Accord- Paris is being ripped apart in DISCORD & Riots as the people awaken to another key element of global governance- G20’s admission will “require deep transformations of our economies and societies”. Then, can garlic and other natural substances be more effective than antibiotics? Studies say “yes” And, US Attorney appears to be open to investigating the obvious lies of 9/11.
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