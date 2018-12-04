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Garlic Treatment For Lyme Disease & Fecal Matter On Fast Food Touchscreens
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402 views • December 04, 2018
A Johns Hopkins study finds that garlic and other natural remedies more effective than antibiotics in treating Lyme disease. And another study finds fecal material, staph, & listeria on touchscreens used to place fast food orders by customers. Also, why are food allergies exploding in western nations and more efforts to mandate measles vaccination.
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