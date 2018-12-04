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Feds Move To Investigate 9/11 Explosives at WTC’s
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8383 views • December 04, 2018
The lawyers’ committee for 9/11 Inquiry submitted a 52 page petition accompanied with 57 pages of scientific evidence and eyewitness testimony on the use of explosives to bring down the 3 WTC buildings- not 2 airplanes. US Attorney Geoggrey Berman’s response indicates there will be an investigation.
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