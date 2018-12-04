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Boys will Be 'Good Humans' I mean Boys!
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165 views • December 04, 2018
Man shaming is as unacceptable and "offensive" as any other, so called shaming in our society today. In this video I share my perspective on how the demonization of men, does nothing to help the issues facing us in todays outrage culture!
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