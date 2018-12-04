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"Long Time, No See" Asian Shaming Micro-Aggression!
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4 views • December 04, 2018
This video discusses the latest manufactured asian shaming micro aggression! This is the type of non-inclusive language that has the potential to hurt....absolutely no one! But hey, it is a great way to signal to the rest of the world, how deeply virtuous you are...so there's that!
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