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Black Face Is Never alright...Well, mostly never alright....
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2 views • December 04, 2018
This video is to point out the blatant hypocrisy and rampant idiocy that has taken over the world. Not sure what good it will do but at least more and more people are starting to see, the double standard applied almost without exception. This video is not to defend the use of blackface, or related PC taboos. Rather it is to point out the double standard applied to said taboos.
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