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Randy Credico: Exclusive Tell-All with Abby Martin on Wikileaks & Roger Stone - Empire Files
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37 views • December 04, 2018
In this exclusive extended interview, Randy Credico tells his side of the story on his role in the Russia investigation, his upcoming interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and true nature of his relationship with Roger Stone.
I'm familiar with Randy from WBAI. He's a fantastic humorist, and I'll just say that this entire RUSSIARUSSIARUSSIA narrative is utter nonsense! I figured out the Podesta email leak! Anyone could have!
Who resets their password to PASSWORD?
An utter IDIOT.
I'm familiar with Randy from WBAI. He's a fantastic humorist, and I'll just say that this entire RUSSIARUSSIARUSSIA narrative is utter nonsense! I figured out the Podesta email leak! Anyone could have!
Who resets their password to PASSWORD?
An utter IDIOT.
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