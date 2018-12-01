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Nov 25-Dec 1, 2018 Missionary Update | Matthew Stucky
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2 views • December 04, 2018
Brother Matthew Stucky of Verity Baptist Church Manila gives a missionary update for the week of Nov 25-Dec 1, 2018.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2KRudhG
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2KRudhG
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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