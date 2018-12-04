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Vedic Flat Earth Cosmology
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89 views • December 04, 2018
For thousands of years before the heliocentric spinning ball-Earth was conceived, Vedic wisdom from the world's most ancient texts long-purported a geocentric flat-Earth cosmology in which the immaterial internal worlds of consciousness are given equal consideration, and credited with the creation of the external material world itself.
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