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Worldwide Storm! Germany, France... Bible Study, Esther 8-10 B2T Show Dec 2
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11 views • December 04, 2018
Worldwide Storm happening throughout Europe including France, Germany, Belgium and others. We have tons of Qanon drops that we decode in this episode and then in Part 2 (next video) we go over Qanon News, a prophesy, prayer and discussion.
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Episode Sponsors:
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