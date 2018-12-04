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FIRST EURABIA NEXT ISLAMERICA
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5 views • December 04, 2018
FIRST EURABIA NEXT ISLAMERICA - We've made tremendous progress in the United States since we elected Donald Trump, however, we still need to pay attention to what is happening to this country. How country was founded on Christian principles.
The far left and globalists are looking to replace Christianity with Islam. Don't believe it! Watch this video!
The far left and globalists are looking to replace Christianity with Islam. Don't believe it! Watch this video!
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