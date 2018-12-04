© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Media's Relentless Attacks Are Only Making Trump's Base Stronger
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • December 04, 2018
"[The mainstream media] absolutely believe they are contributing to the political demise Donald Trump with this relentless, garbage coverage... What's really happening, though, in the real world is Trump supporters just see this as, again, this relentless, non-stop attack on Donald Trump. And it contributes—if anything—to them walling off anything the media has to say to anymore." —Dan Bongino
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.