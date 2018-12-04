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Q Anon - The Storm - Animated Short - Panic in DC - The Great Awakening Conspiracy
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149 views • December 04, 2018
This is a short game animation "Tribute" of "The Storm". It was an idea I had after listening to all the great alternative Q news reports from people like Praying Medic, JustInformedNews, Dustin Nemos and Ipot, X22 Report. among many others. inspired by the grand daddy of theories Alex Jones. Feel free to use any part of this animation anyway you would like to enhance your videos. The Animation was created using Unity 2018, and Blender. Learn 3D modeling and animation for games.
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