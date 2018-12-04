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JESUS CHRIST - EMP ATTACK COMING
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49 views • December 04, 2018
Tuesday, November 20, 2018:
Jesus said: “My people, this vision of a large missile taking off, is a real possibility from several nuclear powers. North Korea and Iran...
MORE
http://www.johnleary.com/index.php/2018/11/22/tuesday-november-20-2018/
It’s Not a Matter of IF EMP Weapons Will Be Used Against the US, but When and What Type
https://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/its-not-a-matter-of-if-emp-weapons-will-be-used-against-the-us-but-when-and-what-type/
Jesus said: “My people, this vision of a large missile taking off, is a real possibility from several nuclear powers. North Korea and Iran...
MORE
http://www.johnleary.com/index.php/2018/11/22/tuesday-november-20-2018/
It’s Not a Matter of IF EMP Weapons Will Be Used Against the US, but When and What Type
https://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/its-not-a-matter-of-if-emp-weapons-will-be-used-against-the-us-but-when-and-what-type/
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