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Full Show - Nationalist Tsunami Crashes Spanish Elections As "Frexit" Movement Undermines Globalists' Macron - 12/3/2018
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864 views • December 04, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron refuses to back down from his fuel taxes that sparked massive riots in Paris. Also, multiple police officers are showing their solidarity with the “yellow vest” protestors by removing their helmets in an act of defiance against Macron. Joining today’s show is Roger Stone breaking down the latest from the Mueller probe. Also, founder & director of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes explains his mission to defend the Constitution.
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