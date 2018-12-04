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Inward or Outward
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Man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart. Carnal man looks toward the outward things of God: manifestations, miracles, signs, wonders, but one walking in the Spirit is seeking Christ Himself.
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Pastor Nickie D. Pinson,348 CR 475, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
www.recoveringthechurch.org
[email protected]
If viewers are interested, they can also request to be added to our daily email messages by contacting us by the above email.
Pastor Nickie D. Pinson,348 CR 475, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
www.recoveringthechurch.org
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