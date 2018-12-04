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Wifi street lamps with 5G technology are causing insomnia, nosebleeds and stillbirth.
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1865 views • December 04, 2018
In Gateshead, Northern England, Mike Steel has been speaking out about a sudden increase in health problems that he believes are related to LED streetlamps that emit 5G radiation.
A local resident in Gateshead, Mark Steel is reported to be a member of an organization that descries itself as ......
read here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/street-lamps-with-5g-technology-causing-insomnia-nosebleeds-and-stillbirths/
A local resident in Gateshead, Mark Steel is reported to be a member of an organization that descries itself as ......
read here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/street-lamps-with-5g-technology-causing-insomnia-nosebleeds-and-stillbirths/
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