© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
the great divide.....
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • December 04, 2018
high altitude balloon footage played at actual speed from almost 20 miles up...
notice the horizon still rising to eye level.....
only possible on a level plane.....
and yes it is indeed stationary....
my only question is...
how can a sun 93 million miles away be creating a hotspot on the clouds just under it?
notice the horizon still rising to eye level.....
only possible on a level plane.....
and yes it is indeed stationary....
my only question is...
how can a sun 93 million miles away be creating a hotspot on the clouds just under it?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.