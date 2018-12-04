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What is healing all about anyway?
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31 views • December 04, 2018
Healing is a complicated matter. We all know the formula, when you feel unwell go to the doctor, get a diagnosis a prescription, drugs and get better. Or not. When you repeat the formula as many times as it takes. Or you eventually die without resolution.
Now most of us know that the formula doesn’t work – most of the time. And many...
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/what-is-healing-all-about-anyway/
Now most of us know that the formula doesn’t work – most of the time. And many...
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/what-is-healing-all-about-anyway/
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